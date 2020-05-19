TechCrunch reports: “YouTube is announcing a new way to buy advertising, which it’s calling YouTube Select. The announcement — made ahead of the now-remote digital advertising NewFronts next month — doesn’t reflect a broader change in who gets to monetize their videos (something that’s been a fraught topic at the Google-owned video service), but it is part of an ongoing effort to assure marketers that they can safely advertise on YouTube.”
YouTube is relaunching its premium ad offering as YouTube Select