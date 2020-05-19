TechCrunch reports: “YouTube is announcing a new way to buy advertising, which it’s calling YouTube Select. The announcement — made ahead of the now-remote digital advertising NewFronts next month — doesn’t reflect a broader change in who gets to monetize their videos (something that’s been a fraught topic at the Google-owned video service), but it is part of an ongoing effort to assure marketers that they can safely advertise on YouTube.”

Read more