TechCrunch reports: “The financing is yet another example of the rapid succession of funding rounds in the blockchain infrastructure space – and fintech space in general. Earlier this month, TechCrunch also reported on Alchemy raising a $200 million extension to its Series C at a valuation of $10.2 billion. That company aims to be the starting place for developers considering building a product on top of a blockchain or mainstream blockchain applications.”
Home blockchain Blockchain Infra Startup Tenderly Raises $40M After Seeing 500% YoY Revenue Growth