The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Two and a half years after launch, Disney appears to be closing in on its long-stated goal for Disney+: Making it profitable. In the company’s quarterly earnings report and analyst call May 11, CFO Christine McCarthy reaffirmed that Disney+ should begin turning a profit in fiscal 2024. And comments by McCarthy and Chapek give a clue as to what the path to profitability will look like.”
Disney Trims $1B In Content Spend Amid Drive for Streaming Profits