Social Media Today reports: “Meta is looking to do its part to advance digital literacy, with the final episode of its new ‘Pledge Planets’ online safety series now available within Messenger Kids. As you can see in this video, ‘Pledge Planets’ aims to provide lessons in how to stay safe while engaging online, while also maintaining respect for others and how they view your comments and actions within shared spaces.”
Home Applications Meta Looks to Improve Digital Literacy Through New ‘Pledge Planets’ Series in...