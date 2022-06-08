Tech Xplore reports: “China has approved the release of dozens of new video games, sending the shares of some of its biggest tech firms soaring Wednesday on hopes that a long-running and painful crackdown on the sector is easing. The announcement follows a report in The Wall Street Journal on Monday that said regulators were wrapping up their investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi and will allow it to register new users.”
Home Featured Top Slider China Approves 60 New Games, Lifting Hopes Tech Crackdown Is Ending