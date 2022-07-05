Music Business Worldwide reports: “UK-born Lickd, which provides claims-free commercial music for creators, has inked an exclusive deal with Vegas City, a virtual district within the metaverse-based 3D world Decentraland. The 24-month partnership will see Lickd provide commercial music to Vegas City’s partners and ‘tenants’, who will be able to buy virtual land on the platform through blockchain-based purchases.”

Read More