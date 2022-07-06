Yahoo Finance reports: “Globally-leading social marketing software, Dash Hudson, is pleased to announce the addition of Instagram Reels to its recently launched suite of social entertainment solutions. Reels joins the Dash Hudson platform alongside newly-minted TikTok and YouTube features, providing brands with a robust set of video-first tools to elevate their entertainment-based social marketing strategies.”
