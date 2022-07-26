IGN reports: “Sony has revealed the first images of the PS VR2’s user interface, including what the see-through system and play area customisation will look like. Similar to the Oculus/Meta Quest line of VR headsets, the PlayStation VR2 will feature a ‘see-through’ view which allows you to view your real-life surroundings in black and white. This uses cameras mounted to the headset, and is helpful for seeing where your controllers are, or navigating your playspace without taking the headset off.”

