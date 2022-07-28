Variety reports: “Expelliarmus redux! HBO Max is, once again, saying goodbye to the octet of original Harry Potter fan-favorite movies. As of Aug. 31, all eight Warner Bros. titles will be leaving the streamer: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2.”

Read More