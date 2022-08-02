Music Business Worldwide reports: “Founded in 2015, Streaming Promotions says that its “mission” is to increase artist exposure on streaming services. Commenting on the acquisition, Symphonic CEO Jorge Brea told MBW that, “we felt it important to provide our distributed clients an authentic marketing experience that can help their music find new audiences outside of DSP specific promotions”. Streaming Promotions claims to have relationships with over 1,500 playlist curators.”
After Raising $37M In January, Symphonic Distribution Buys Marketing Agency, Streaming Promotions