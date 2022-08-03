Variety reports: “ScreenHits TV and TCL Television have entered into a multi-year deal that should substantially expand the streaming aggregator’s reach. As part of the pact, ScreenHits’s Android and Google TV app will be installed in 44 million TCL connected televisions globally. TCL currently operates in more than 160 countries. ScreenHits TV allows users to integrate the streaming platforms they subscribe to such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Bloomberg and Starz into one central hub.”

Read More