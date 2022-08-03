Games Industry Biz reports: “The Games and Online Harassment Hotline has launched a new online resource aimed at content creators so they can protect themselves from hate raids. The guide can be found on the Hotline’s website, and gives a comprehensive overview of what livestreamers can do if they’re the victim of a hate raid, but also what measures they can put in place to minimise the risks of it happening, and what steps to take if it has happened already.”
Home Featured Top Slider Games And Online Harassment Hotline Launches Hate Raid Protection Resource