Games Industry Biz reports: “The Games and Online Harassment Hotline has launched a new online resource aimed at content creators so they can protect themselves from hate raids. The guide can be found on the Hotline’s website, and gives a comprehensive overview of what livestreamers can do if they’re the victim of a hate raid, but also what measures they can put in place to minimise the risks of it happening, and what steps to take if it has happened already.”

