IGN reports: “Following PUBG: Battlegrounds officially going free-to-play on January 12, 2022, parent company Krafton has revealed that it has consistently seen a “steady inflow of more than 80,000 new users per day.” The figures were detailed in Krafton’s preliminary earnings announcement for the first half of 2022, where it also shared that “average revenue per user (ARPU) across all platforms increased more than 20% QoQ.” It also noted that international markets outside of South Korea accounted for 94% of PUBG’s revenue during Q2 2022.”

Read More