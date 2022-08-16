Tech Crunch reports: “In an effort to expand its social platform for virtual reality, Horizon Worlds, Meta is launching it in France and Spain today — building on the existing three markets including the U.S., Canada, and the UK where it was already available. In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch with an unappealing photo and noted that it plans to expand the platform to more countries. Meta launched Horizon Worlds for all users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada last year and made it available for users in the UK in June.”

