Games Industry Biz reports: “Embracer has announced a number of major acquisitions, including the IP rights to the Lord of the Rings and Maneater developer Tripwire Interactive. The company announced five acquisitions early this morning, plus “one unannounced acquisition,” for an aggregated upfront purchase price of SEK 6 billion ($576 million). Among the purchases, Embracer entered an agreement to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company which has owned the IP rights to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit for over 50 years.”

Read More