The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Another day, another major TV sports rights deal. One of the most important soccer packages on the market: The U.S. rights to UEFA, including the UEFA Champions League, have found their new media partner, and it’s the same as the old partner. Paramount, the owner of CBS and Paramount+, has won the UEFA bake-off, renewing its deal with the soccer federation through 2030. A source familiar with the talks says that the six-year deal is valued at $1.5 billion, more than 2.5 times the value of the prior deal.”

Read More