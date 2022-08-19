Gizmodo reports: “We all have those celebrities or notable figures we’d like to sit down with for a conversation. It would be nice, for instance, to be able to ask a talented musician about their creative process. Or, to find out directly from the source what actually happened in a defining cultural moment. (Petition to Let This Gizmodo Writer Interview Grimes, 2022). But for those other, more base urges—say when wish you could get a direct play-by-play on a piece of Real Housewives drama—there’s now Cameo Live.”

Read More