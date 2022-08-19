Variety reports: “YouTube Shorts has pulled out a new weapon in its battle against short-form video juggernaut TikTok: watermarks. Going forward, the video giant will add a watermark icon to YouTube Shorts videos that creators download to share elsewhere, like on TikTok and Instagram Reels. That way, if a video that originated on YouTube Shorts goes viral on another platform, viewers will see a visual indicator of that.”

