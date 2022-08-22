Games Industry Biz reports: “Sega is looking to follow up the successful Sonic the Hedgehog films with two more movie adaptations from its catalog. The company has announced that it is partnering with PictureStart, the company behind the upcoming Borderlands film, to make movies based on Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone. Based on the 1999 Dreamcast dancing game, Space Channel 5 will follow a fast food employee enlisted by a reporter from the future to save the world from aliens “using the one thing that unites all people on the planet: our love of silly viral dances.'”

