IGN reports: “Top Gun: Maverick has crossed another impressive milestone during its theatrical run as it has now officially passed Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history by earning $679 million. As reported by Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick now sits behind Black Panther’s $700 million and, while it may be a bit of a challenge, the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun does still have a chance to pass it by as it is still racking up ticket sales at the box office.”

