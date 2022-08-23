The Verge reports: “The days of Twitch partner exclusivity are over. Twitch told partnered streamers in an email this morning that the platform was lifting its long-standing exclusivity agreement that denied partners the ability to stream on other services. Partners will now be able to stream on YouTube, Facebook Live, and other platforms — though in some cases, Twitch still limits what they’re able to do. “Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms,” Twitch wrote to streamers.”

