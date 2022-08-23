Venture Beat reports: “Warner Bros. Games announced today that MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter, has now surpassed over 20 million players since the open beta started on July 26. The milestone follows the kickoff of MultiVersus Season 1, which began August 15 with a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards. Season 1 will also bring a variety of new characters, modes and other content to MultiVersus, which is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games.”

