Tech Crunch reports: “Ticketmaster will now let event organizers issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) tied to tickets on Flow, a blockchain operated by a16z-backed Dapper Labs. The Live Nation subsidiary said that event organizers can make these NFTs available before, during, or after the event and even enable special experiences like loyalty rewards or celebrity meet-and-greets — or simply offer memorabilia in an NFT format. The Flow blockchain is known for enabling web3 experiences related to fantasy sports and gaming, such as NBA Top Shot.”

Read More