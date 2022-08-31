The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Digital Brand Architects, the influencer management company and UTA subsidiary, has acquired Digital Golf Collective, a digital talent management company catering toward golfers. As part of the acquisition, Digital Golf Collective’s roster of clients — which include golfers and lifestyle influencers like Tisha Alyn, Ryan Rustand and Cassandra Meyer — will be represented by DBA. DGC co-founders Jess McAlister and Sean Guerrero will continue to run day-to-day operations and report up to DBA CEO Raina Penchansky and SVP of Finance AD Rastogi.”

Read More