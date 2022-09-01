The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Permanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past. Twitter said Thursday it’s working on allowing users to edit their tweets, which it said is one of the most requested features to date. The social media company said in a blog post that it’s testing the “Edit Tweet” feature internally with plans to roll it out later this month to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service. The edit function will give users 30 minutes to make changes such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet.”

