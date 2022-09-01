Tech Crunch reports: “Disney is looking at ways for viewers to buy themed merchandise and accessories by scanning a QR code in the Disney+ app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Scanning the QR code will lead users to the company’s website, where they can buy branded goods. The WSJ report suggests that Disney is looking to introduce these in-app commerce features later this year, with some Disney+ subscriber-only items such as a Darksaber toy from the first Star Wars live-action series “The Mandalorian.” This could be another money-maker for Disney after it announced a subscriptions’ price hike for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ last month, which is scheduled to go into effect from December.”

