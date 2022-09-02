Music Business Worldwide reports: “Following the global success of K-Pop megastars like BTS and Blackpink, a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) has launched in the US to let investors back the entertainment companies behind these acts. CT Investments, a subsidiary of Contents Technologies, announced today that it is launching the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF on the NYSE Arca exchange. The KPOP ETF started trading Thursday (September 1) under the ticker KPOP.”

