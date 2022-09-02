Variety reports: “Bravado has earned the North American merchandise rights for the Beatles, marking the consolidation of the band’s merch business and its recorded music catalog under Universal Music Group. In the new partnership agreement, Bravado will develop new merchandise opportunities for the Beatles across retail, licensing and e-commerce in North America. Working with Apple Corps., the two companies will aim to expand the Beatles’ presence in the United States and Canada by leveraging the company’s retail/licensing partnerships and its e-commerce network “to supercharge direct-to-consumer efforts,” as the press release states.”

