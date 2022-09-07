Social Media Today reports: “Meta is on a mission to provide a better platform for creators to build an audience, and monetize that attention, in the hopes that this will see them increase their reliance on its apps and tools, and keep them posting more often. And in a broader-term view, Meta’s also hoping that it can rope in the next generation of creative talent to help lead its metaverse charge – because it’s creators and stars that will ultimately build next-level experiences, and bring their audiences across to this advanced digital plane.”

Read More