Games Industry Biz reports: “UK-based developer Netspeak Games has completed a Series A investment round to the tune of $12 million. The round was led by venture capital firms LakeStar and Project A, with contributions from Makers Fund and some notable individuals from the industry, including CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, Jagex CEO Phil Mansell and Kepler Interactive investment director Catherine Chew. The remote-first studio will use the funding to accelerate development, ramp up recruitment and boost the launch of its debut game Sunshine Days, a free-to-play mobile village builder that’s currently in Early Access.”

