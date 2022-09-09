The Hollywood Reporter reports: “One week before it debuts its Thursday Night Football NFL game of the week, Amazon is expanding its NFL programming. The tech giant has ordered The NFL Pile On, a weekly show that will take a comedic look at some moments from the previous week’s NFL games. Produced with NFL Films, The NFL Pile On will be hosted by former Saturday Night Live cast member Taran Killam. The show will debut on Prime Video Wednesdays at 7 PM, teeing up the following day’s TNF game.”

