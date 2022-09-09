Laughing Place reports: “Disney+ gets into augmented reality with the new short film Remembering, a Disney+ Day premiere. Executive produced by and starring Brie Larson and written/directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz, the actress’ boyfriend since 2019, the 7-minute live-action short explores the world of imagination through a lost idea. In order to get the full experience, viewers will want to use an iPhone or iPad as a second screen and will need to download “Remembering: The AR Experience” app from the Apple App Store. At this time, the experience does not seem to be available for Android devices.”

