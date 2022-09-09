The Guardian reports: “Presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and leaders around the world have paid tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II, many of them reflecting on a 70-year reign that encompassed some of the most turbulent and decisive moments in modern British and world history. As Thursday wore on and news of the Queen’s ill-health eventually gave way to news of her death, global figures spoke of what she had meant to them and their countries. Among the most frequently invoked words were “duty”, “steadfast” and “constant”, but mention was also made of her sense of humour, and of her life and role as a mother and grandmother as well as a monarch.”

