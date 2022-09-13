The Verge reports: “Xbox owners can now access Discord voice chat on their consoles. Starting today, a new update is rolling out that will allow Xbox users to connect to Discord calls from an Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X console. Discord voice chat on Xbox works by transferring voice chats from Discord to an Xbox, instead of being a dedicated Discord app for Xbox. That means you can’t directly join Discord calls from an Xbox, and you’ll have to transfer calls from the mobile Discord and Xbox apps to your Xbox console instead.”

