Music Ally reports: “YouTube paid out $6bn to the music industry in the 12-month period between July 2021 and June 2022, the company has announced. That’s up from $4bn paid out in the 12 months before that, meaning that YouTube’s music payouts have grown by 50% year-on-year. The latest figure was announced by YouTube’s head of music Lyor Cohen in a blog post this afternoon, and it covers money paid to artists, songwriters and rightsholders. Cohen said that more than 30% of the payouts came from user-generated content (UGC) videos on YouTube, claimed by rightsholders using the company’s Content ID tool.”

Read More