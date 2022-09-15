The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Amp, the live audio and radio app from Amazon, has launched a creator fund that will provide select users monthly payments based on show performance. To be eligible for payments, creators must host at least one live show each month. According to a Wednesday blog post announcing the fund, Amp will then assess show performance based on factors like “listener engagement and show performance metrics, such as show popularity with new and recurring listeners.’ A spokesperson for Amp told The Hollywood Reporter that “millions of dollars have been allocated to reward Amp creators” but did not provide a specific amount for the total creator fund.”

