The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions has reached a multiyear podcast and video deal with Mush Media, the content company co-founded by Sal Iacono (best known as “Cousin Sal”). Under the deal, all seven of Mush Media’s podcasts — including Iacono’s Against All Odds and Extra Points shows — will live under Omaha’s lineup of original audio shows. Omaha will produce video versions of the podcasts to be published on ESPN’s YouTube channel, and ESPN will retain the distribution and ad sales rights to the Mush podcasts, similarly to other shows in the Omaha Audio Network.”

