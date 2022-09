Venture Beat reports: “GGWP Academy has raised $1.125 million in funding to help change the way influencer marketing is handled in gaming and esports. GGWP Academy is an e-learning platform that helps gamers earn and learn, and 50-plus global brands tap top talent. And now it is pushing into the U.S. market. Founded by Jacqueline Garrett in Melbourne, Australia, the company is offering content creators and streamers a chance to invest in their own futures with an equity crowdfunding campaign.”

Read More