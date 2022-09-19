Games Industry Biz reports: “During August, Twitch got over its two month hump of 1.7 billion hours viewed, according to StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg’s monthly State of the Stream report. The streaming service posted 1.9 billion hours watched in the month of July. The figure places Twitch close to getting over 2 billion hours watched, which it hasn’t done since the month of January. Meanwhile, Facebook Gaming saw a decline for its viewership when compared to June. Facebook Gaming amassed 399 million hours watched, during the previous month it pulled in 424 million.”

