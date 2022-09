Digital Music News reports: “Future has officially sold his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners in an “eight-figure” transaction New York City-headquartered Influence Media Partners, which arrived on the scene in 2019, unveiled its latest song-rights play today. Back in February, Influence announced a partnership agreement under which it, Warner Music Group, and BlackRock would “invest in and manage premier compositions from some of music’s most influential creators.'”

Read More