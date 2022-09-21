Music Business Worldwide reports: “Tencent Music Entertainment Group has successfully listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Chinese music streaming giant launched its secondary listing in Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 20) by way of introduction, meaning that the company did not raise new funds or issue new shares (unlike in traditional IPOs). Shares for TME, which operates music services, QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo, started trading on the SEHK under the stock code “1698” in board lots of 100 Shares, and the stock short name is TME.”

