Music Business Worldwide reports: “The US recorded music market grew in H1 2022 – but only half as fast as it did in H1 2021. On a retail basis, recorded music revenues in the US (money spent on streaming subscriptions, as well as physical and digital music), grew $700 million YoY to $7.7 billion in the first half of this year (up from $7 billion in H1 2021). Back in H1 2021, on a retail basis, US recorded music revenues grew by $1.4 billion YoY to $7 billion.”

