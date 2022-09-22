Deadline reports: “Amazon Studios has closed a three-year first look film deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures. Founded by Harold and Tunnell in 2005, Safehouse Pictures is producing the sci-fi thriller Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, for Netflix, and is currently in production on Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse series, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The company’s past credits include Spinning Out, Underground, My Blind Brother and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

