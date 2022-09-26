The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multiyear content deal, which was announced in 2018, sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources said Winfrey and Apple TV+ will continue to work together but on a project-by-project basis. The news comes a couple days after the debut of the documentary Sidney, a collaboration between Winfrey and Apple TV+ focusing on the life of Sidney Poitier. Reginald Hudlin directed the doc, which debuted Friday on the streaming service.”

