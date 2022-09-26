Venture Beat reports: “Netflix opened a second mobile game studio in Helsinki, Finland, as the entertainment company pushes further into gaming. Marko Lastikka, a gaming veteran, will serve as the studio director for the new Netflix Gaming studio, said Amir Rahimi, vice president of game studios at Netflix, in a statement. It’s a sign that Netflix hasn’t lost its will to push into gaming despite cutbacks in other parts of the company, brought on by the global economic downturn. Game veteran Mike Verdu started the expansion in mid-2021 as part of a plan to offer more entertainment to Netflix’s subscribers.”

