The Hollywood Reporter reports: “U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.”

