CNBC reports: “Walmart is entering the metaverse with two experiences premiering Monday on online gaming platform Roblox. The retail giant’s first foray into the virtual world will feature a blimp that drops toys, a music festival with hot artists, a bunch of different games, and a store of virtual merchandise, or “verch,” which matches what customers may find in Walmart’s stores and on its website. The two experiences are called Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play.”

Read More