Music Ally reports: “History tells us that it’s very easy to build a cool app or web service tapping into the APIs of streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music… but that it’s very hard to make a lasting business out of it. Can Muze buck the trend? It’s certainly launching in a buzzy area for the music industry: the intersection of music and fitness. It’s an iPhone and Apple Watch app that tracks the user’s running pace, heart rate and/or steps per minute, then serves up a playlist to match.”

Read More