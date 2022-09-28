Social Media Today reports: “YouTube has added a new option to help enhance your Shorts, with creators now able to add voiceover to their short-form clips in the app. As explained by YouTube: “Add another layer of creative expression to your Shorts by narrating what happens in your content (think: instructions, explanations, reactions, funny comments, or even adding your own new sounds and beyond)” Which, of course, you’ve been able to do on TikTok and Instagram Reels for some time, so functionally, it’s not a revolutionary addition.”

Read More