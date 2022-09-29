Yahoo! News reports: “The TV networks haven’t been particularly fond of Nielsen in recent months, but their digital rivals seem pretty impressed. The media-measurement giant has entered into a pact with streaming portal Roku that calls for Nielsen to track viewership across traditional and connected TV watching, desktop usage and mobile screens. Advertisers who use Roku can get data on the reach of their commercials among Roku users that will rely on so-called “deduplicated” audiences, or people who aren’t seeing the same content on different viewing platforms.”

